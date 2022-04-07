TWICE announce additional date for encore concert in Los Angeles

TWICE have announced an additional date for their upcoming encore concert in Los Angeles.

The group shared earlier today (April 7) that they would be performing for an additional night in Los Angeles for their upcoming encore concert, after reportedly selling out tickets within 15 to 25 minutes of sales going live for what was previously meant to be a one-night-only performance.

The second show will also be held at the Banc Of California Stadium, which boasts a rough seat capacity of 22,000, and will take place on May 15. The addition of both encore performances comes after the girl group wrapped up the U.S leg of their ‘III’ world tour last month, which saw all seven shows in L.A, Oakland, Fort Worth and New York sell out.

Advertisement

Tickets for the newly-added show will be going on sale on April 11 at 3pm PDT through the Live Nation website.

TWICE 4TH WORLD TOUR ‘Ⅲ’ ENCORE / ADDITIONAL SHOW INFO ■SHOW INFO

-LOS ANGELES 2022.05.15 (SUN) 7:30PM @ BANC OF CALIFORNIA STADIUM ■TICKET OPEN

-2022.04.11 (MON) 3PM (PDT)

-WEBSITE: https://t.co/ugDHoZSOol ■MORE INFOhttps://t.co/3u7cpM9Rtr#TWICE_4TH_WORLD_TOUR_ENCORE pic.twitter.com/NfbXWlqFYX — TWICE (@JYPETWICE) April 7, 2022

With this, TWICE will also be first K-pop girl group in history to perform in a North American stadium, and are also the second K-pop act to do so overall, following BTS, per Soompi.

Last year, TWICE released ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ alongside the music video for its lead single ‘Scientist’. The record also features the group’s first-ever official English-language single ‘The Feels’, which became the group’s first-ever song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, charting at Number 83 for the week of October 16.

In other JYP Entertainment news, the label’s previously announced plans to establish a K-pop NFT platform with tech company Dunamu have fallen through, after both corporations had mutually agreed to terminate the joint venture. Neither company has revealed the circumstances behind the termination of their partnership.