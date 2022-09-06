TWICE’s ‘Between 1&2’ lands third on Billboard 200, setting new records for K-pop girl groups

TWICE’s latest mini-album ‘Between 1&2’ has debuted at Number Three on the Billboard 200.

On September, Billboard reported its latest weekly Billboard 200 albums chart (dated September 1), where the girl group’s 11th mini-album ‘Between 1&2’ was revealed to have debuted at Number Three. The record, led by the single ‘Talk That Talk’ was released on August 26.

‘Between 1&2’ reportedly earned 100,000 equivalent album units in its release week, of which 94,000 comprised album sales. Billboard notes that both of these are career-highs for the girl group.

This marks TWICE’s second Top Three entry on the chart, following their November 2021 studio album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, which also debuted third, making them the only K-pop girl group to land two albums in the Top Three.

TWICE remain one of only two female K-pop acts to chart in the Billboard 200’s Top Three ever, alongside BLACKPINK.

‘Between 1&2’ is also TWICE’s third time entering Top 10 on the chart as a group, making them the first of any female K-pop act. Additionally, it marks their fifth entry on the chart overall, thus extending their own record as the female K-pop act with the most Billboard 200 chart entries.

The new mini-album is the nonet’s first domestic comeback of 2022. In a three-star review of ‘Between 1&2’, NME’s Tanu I. Raj called the record a “self-assured showcase of how far the K-pop group have come.”

Notably, it is also their first release since all nine members renewed their contracts with longtime agency JYP Entertainment. In NME’s cover story with TWICE, leader and vocalist Jihyo noted that the conversation leading up their their renewal was “not the easiest.”

“It’s related to our individual lives. It decides our individual futures,” she shared. “So, of course, it was difficult, and making the decision was even harder, but in the end we decided to stay together.”