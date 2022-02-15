TWICE cancel upcoming meet-and-greets in the US

JYP Entertainment has announced that TWICE’s North American tour will no longer include meet-and-greet events.

On February 15, the agency said in a statement through the group’s fan community page that meet-and-greet events for the US leg of the group’s ‘III’ world tour, which kicked off in Los Angeles on the same day, have been cancelled. The company cited the “severity” of the COVID-19 pandemic for its decision to axe the events.

“We originally planned promotional and a wide variety of opportunities for meet-and-greets,” JYP said. “However, due to the severity of the COVID-19 situation, we have decided we had no option but to cancel all promotions, as the artists’ health is our number one priority, and must proceed with the tour in the safest way possible.”

Advertisement

The agency then added that the members of TWICE are “sorry and saddened” to share the news, and asked for the understanding of fans. “We are very excited to perform for you, and sincerely hope that our fans will take care and stay healthy,” they added.

TWICE’s ‘III’ world tour kicked off in Seoul on Christmas Day last December, after their Christmas Eve show was cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions. Meanwhile, the North American leg of their tour kicked of on February 15 in Los Angeles, and will span seven shows across several US states over the month of February.

The girl group had first teased the tour at the end of the music video for their English-language single, ‘The Feels’ last October. The video ended on a shot of a poster that teased TWICE’s forthcoming activities, including the ongoing tour and their third studio album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, which released last November.