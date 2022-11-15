TWICE to return in early 2023 and debut first Japanese subunit

JYP Entertainment have unveiled upcoming plans for its artists in early 2023, including a TWICE comeback and Japanese subunit.

On November 14, JYP Entertainment shared its investment report for the third quarter of 2022. The K-pop agency is one of South Korea’s largest, and currently houses acts like TWICE, Stray Kids, ITZY and NMIXX, among others.

In the report, JYP also unveiled its plans for the final quarter of the year, and early 2023. This includes plans for girl group TWICE to make a comeback as a full group within the first half of 2023, which will be followed by the debut of the act’s first official Japanese subunit.

The report did not specify upcoming TWICE subunit will be formed by its Japanese members, Sana, Momo and Mina, or include other members of the group. JYP is also in the planning stages of a “large-scale” world tour for TWICE in 2023, but did not include when it is projected to take place.

Rookie girl group NMIXX will also release at least two albums by the first quarter of 2023, while Stray Kids and ITZY will be continuing with their ongoing ‘Maniac’ and ‘Checkmate’ world tours.

JYP Entertainment’s other plans for next year include the debut of three new acts from various reality competition projects, namely LOUD Project, Project C (China), A2K (USA) and Nizi Project 2 (Japan). Notably, the upcoming A2K project was first announced earlier this year in collaboration with Republic Records.

The agency also outlined its plans for the final quarter of 2022, including ITZY’s upcoming mini-album ‘Cheshire’, due out on November 30. The report also mentions a mini-album by Stray Kids, though it is unclear if this is referring to their October mini-album ‘Maxident’, or an upcoming release arriving before the end of the year.