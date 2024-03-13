TWICE revisit old hits ‘TT’, ‘Feel Special’ and more on ‘Killing Voice’

TWICE recently revisited a number of their old hits and fan favourites for Dingo Music’s popular Killing Voice series.

TWICE made their first appearance on Dingo Music’s popular YouTube series Killing Voice yesterday (March 12), where artists are invited to perform medleys of their hit tracks. Other K-pop groups who have appeared on the series include Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, MAMAMOO and more.

During the girl group’s 30-minute-long medley, the nine-member act performed a number of their most popular tracks. They include their debut song ‘Like Ooh-Ahh’ and viral hit ‘TT’ to more recent tracks such as ‘Feel Special’ and their latest single, ‘One Spark’.

Aside from title tracks, TWICE also performed some of their most-beloved album cuts such as ‘Turtle’ from 2017’s ‘Twicestagram’, ‘Candy’ from their 2021 ‘Formula of Love’ album.

TWICE released their 13th mini-album ‘With YOU-th’ last month, led by title track ‘One Spark’. The record also featured the pre-release single ‘I Got You’, which received a Lauv remix soon after.

‘With YOU-th’ marked TWICE’s first music release in nearly a year, since ‘Ready To Be’ in March 2023. Throughout the rest of 2023, the girl group embarked on their massive Ready To Be’ world tour.

TWICE also recently achieved their first-ever Number One on the Billboard 200 chart with ‘With YOU-th’. This makes them the eight K-pop act and the third female K-pop act to do so, following the likes of BLACKPINK and NewJeans.

