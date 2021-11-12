TWICE have released their much-anticipated third studio album, ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’.

The 14-track record, which moved over 700,000 copies in pre-orders alone, according to JYP Entertainment, dropped alongside a music video for its lead single ‘Scientist’. The clip follows the girl group hard at work in the “TWICE Love Lab”.

“The song says that love is not something you can calculate, study and try to find an answer to but is something you should follow with your heart,” Nayeon said, per Yonhap News Agency. “I hope you get a bit of strength and energy while listening to our music.”

The album also features “unit” tracks from TWICE, each sung by three members of the group. Jihyo, Sana and Dahyun take on the upbeat and cheeky ‘Push & Pull’, while Nayeon, Momo and Chaeyoung’s vocals take centre stage on the laid-back ‘Hello’. Additionally, Jeongyeon, Mina and Tzuyu team up on the Latin pop-inspired dance track ‘1, 3, 2.’

The digital edition of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ also includes the girl group’s recent English-language single ‘The Feels’ and a remix of ‘Scientist’ in collaboration with Moroccan-Dutch producer DJ R3HAB. On the other hand, the physical edition of the album includes a new Korean version of ‘The Feels’.

Meanwhile, TWICE’s Momo recently released a cover of Lee Bo-ram’s ‘The First Time In The First Place’, in celebration of her 25th birthday. The song’s accompanying video featured scenes of the Japanese-born K-pop idol recording the track in the studio, as well as visiting birthday posters and advertisements posted around Seoul.

TIWCE also previously revealed that they’re interested in doing an album entirely in English, but noted that it will depend on how well ‘The Feels’ performs. Sana said in an interview with Forbes that the likelihood of an English-language album will “depend on how our single [‘The Feels’] is met and what kind of response we will get worldwide”.