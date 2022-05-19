TWICE’s Nayeon will make her solo debut next month

TWICE singer Nayeon has announced that she will be making her solo debut next month.

The announcement was made via TWICE’s social media pages earlier today (May 19) at midnight KST. Nayeon’s debut solo project will be a mini-album, titled ‘IM NAYEON’. The K-pop idol also revealed that the mini-album’s release date will be June 24 at 1pm KST/12am EST.

It was accompanied by a teaser image featuring a close-up shot of what appears to be a coffee table, with trinkets such as bottles of nail polish, jewellery and a cup of tea strewn across.

Specifics about ‘IM NAYEON’ and its impending release are expected to be unveiled in the following weeks, with worldwide pre-orders for the mini-album set to start on May 24.

The TWICE singer’s forthcoming eponymous album will notably be her first since she debuted as a member of the K-pop girl group in 2015. She will also be the first member to go solo, although several members have contributed songs to the soundtracks of K-dramas in recent years.

TWICE’s last release as a group was their November 2021 full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, led by the title track ‘Scientist’. The digital edition of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ also includes=d the girl group’s English-language single ‘The Feels’.

In other TWICE news, all nine members of the girl group recently launched personal Instagram accounts. That came soon after they wrapped up two encore shows at the Banc Of California Stadium in Los Angeles, which marked the end of the North American leg of their ‘III’ world tour.