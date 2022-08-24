TWICE’s Jihyo tests positive for COVID-19

TWICE’s leader Jihyo has tested positive for COVID-19 days out from the release of new mini-album ‘Between 1&2’, according to an announcement from JYP Entertainment.

In a statement posted to TWICE’s fancafe earlier today (August 24), the agency announced that the vocalist had contracted the coronavirus, according to the results from a self-diagnosis antigen test the idol took.

“Jihyo tested positive [after using a] self-diagnosis kit at 10:30am and is currently quarantined, following the guidelines from health department after testing positive for COVID-19 [through] antigen testing,” JYP Entertainment wrote in its statement. “We will prioritise our artist’s health and put our best effort [into] her quick and healthy recovery.”

At the time of writing, JYP Entertainment has not revealed if any other TWICE members have tested positive for the virus. They have also not confirmed if Jihyo will be absent from promotional activities for the group’s imminent release, ‘Between 1&2’, to comply with health guidelines.

Slated for release this Friday (August 26), ‘Between 1&2’ will mark TWICE’s first domestic comeback of 2022. It will include seven songs, including the title track ‘Talk That Talk’, which will get a music video release the same time the album drops. Earlier this week, the group released previews of each track on the mini-album.

TWICE’s latest record is also the follow-up to their third studio album, ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. That record, which arrived in November 2021, was led by the title track ‘Scientist’ and also included the group’s first-ever English-language single ‘The Feels’.