TWICE announce new mini-album, ‘Between 1&2’

TWICE have announced a new mini-album, ‘Between 1&2’.

The record marks the K-pop girl group’s 11th mini-album, and will follow their 2021 effort, ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’. The album will arrive on August 26, with preorders beginning worldwide on July 26.

The mini-album’s announcement was accompanied with a poster, featuring the words “Tell Me What You Want” above a heart-emblazoned light switch.

The announcement comes off yesterday’s (July 12) news that TWICE’s nine members had all renewed their contracts with JYP Entertainment. Their contracts were originally expiring this year.

Last month, TWICE’s Nayeon made her solo debut with her solo album ‘IM NAYEON’, which included tracks such as ‘Love Countdown’ and ‘POP!’, and guest appearances from rapper Wonstein and JYP Entertainment labelmate Felix of Stray Kids.

Nayeon was the first TWICE member to go solo. In a recent interview, the idol called the decision to go solo a “new beginning for both Nayeon and TWICE”, and that her bandmates “helped with making important decisions”.

‘IM NAYEON’ became the first K-pop solo album to break into the Billboard 200’s Top 10, debuting at Number 7 on the weekly chart. The record eventually hit first place on Billboard’s Top Album Sales chart, recording the biggest sales week of 2022 in the U.S. by a female artist or female-led group with 57,000 equivalent album units in the week ending June 30.

TWICE remain one of the only two K-pop girl groups to break into the Top 10 of the Billboard 200 alongside BLACKPINK, who reached the second spot with their first studio record ‘The Album’.