TWICE tease new English single ‘Moonlight Sunrise’

TWICE have detailed their second English-language single ‘Moonlight Sunrise’, due out this month.

On January 3, the nine-member girl group shared the digital pre-save link for their upcoming single, also revealing its title ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ and release date. The song, which will be TWICE’s second English-language single, is due out on January 20 at 2pm KST/0am EST.

‘Moonlight Sunrise’ is the pre-release single for TWICE’s upcoming 12th mini-album ‘Our Youth’, which will drop some time in March 2023. At the time of publishing, the girl group have not unveiled a specific release date and time for the record.

News of the new track and mini-album was first announced via TWICE’s social media accounts in December, where they teased release months for the upcoming projects.

‘Moonlight Sunrise’ is due out about five months after the release of the group’s 11th mini-album ‘Between 1&2’, which was led by the single ‘Talk That Talk’. It will also mark their second English-language single, after 2021’s ‘The Feels’.

According to an investment plan released by JYP Entertainment in late 2022, TWICE’s return with ‘Our Youth’ will be followed by the debut of the group’s first Japanese subunit and a big world tour. Details for these are expected to be announced at a later date.