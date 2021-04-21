TWICE drop music video for new Japanese single ‘Kura Kura’

TWICE have released the official music video for their latest Japanese single, ‘Kura Kura’.

The dreamy, cinematic video features the girl group performing on a set filled with floral motifs, encapsulating the season of spring. The members are also featured in individual scenes, from a dimly lit car to bathtub filled with water and more. On the song, the group sing of meeting someone who makes them feel as if they have been “absorbed into an eternity”, as translated by Genius.

“I got absorbed into an eternity / Dizzy, dizzy, dizzy, dizzy / It’s like magic, babe / Can’t predict my trembling heart / Tremble, tremble, tremble, tremble / Sweet magic, isn’t it?” they sing.

‘Kura Kura’ is TWICE’s first Japanese release of 2021, following the track ‘Better’ from November 2020. ‘Kura Kura’ is one of two new songs that will be included on the group’s upcoming Japanese single album of the same name. The project, due out May 12, will also feature the B-side track ‘Strawberry Moon’.

TWICE first teased ‘Kura Kura’ at the end of their Japanese-language online concert TWICE In Wonderland, which was originally held on March 6.

TWICE will also make their long-awaited Korean comeback in June, as confirmed by their agency JYP Entertainment. South Korean news outlet Star News also reported that the nine-member girl group are currently filming a music video on Jeju Island, in preparation for their return.

The upcoming release will also allegedly include all members of the group, including Jeongyeon, who went on hiatus during the promotion of their 2020 ‘Eyes Wide Open’ in 2020. Jeongyeon is also notably featured in the video for ‘Kura Kura’.