TWICE’s Nayeon unveils playful music video teaser for ‘POP!’

TWICE’s Nayeon has released the music video teaser for her upcoming debut solo single, ‘POP!’

In the playful new visual, Nayeon is seen browsing through a book at a cafe, before performing in front of a swimming pool with synchronized swimmers and jetting away. “Pop! Pop! Pop! / I want you,” Nayeon croons in the background before the teaser ends.

‘POP!’ is the title track of the K-pop idol’s debut solo mini-album ‘IM NAYEON’. Prior to this teaser, the idol had also previewed the track through a short snippet posted to TWICE’s TikTok account, as well as in an album sneak peek on YouTube.

The seven-track ‘IM NAYEON’ will feature JYP Entertainment labelmate Felix of Stray Kids on the song ‘No Problem’, while rapper Wonstein will appear on ‘Love Countdown’. Other tracks on ‘IM NAYEON’ include ‘Candyfloss’, ‘Happy Birthday To You’ and ‘노을만 예쁘다’ (loosely translates to ‘Only The Sunset is Pretty’).

Meanwhile, American singer-songwriter Destiny Rogers, who previously helped pen ‘Moonlight’ from TWICE’s 2021 album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’, is a composer on the song ‘All Or Nothing’, which will feature lyrics by Nayeon.

‘IM NAYEON’ will notably mark the first time that a member from the girl group TWICE is officially going solo, although several members have contributed songs to the soundtracks of K-dramas in recent years.

TWICE’s last release as a group was their November 2021 full-length album ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, led by the title track ‘Scientist’. The digital edition of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’ also included the girl group’s English-language single ‘The Feels’.