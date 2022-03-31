TWICE to hold one-night-only encore concert in Los Angeles

TWICE are set to return to Los Angeles for a one-night-only encore performance of their sold-out ‘III’ US tour.

At midnight KST today (March 31), the group’s label JYP Entertainment announced on social media that the K-pop girl group will be performing at Los Angeles’ Banc Of California Stadium, which boasts a rough seat capacity of 22,000. The concert will take place on May 14.

The addition of the encore performance comes after the girl group wrapped up the U.S leg of their ‘III’ world tour last month, which saw all seven shows in L.A, Oakland, Fort Worth and New York sell out.

Tickets for the upcoming Banc Of California Stadium performance will be go on sale on April 6 at 3pm PDT through the Live Nation website.

With this, TWICE will also be first K-pop girl group in history to perform in a North American stadium, and are also the second K-pop act to do so overall, following BTS, per Soompi.

Last year, TWICE released ‘Formula Of Love: T+O=<3’ alongside the music video for its lead single ‘Scientist’. The record also features the group’s first-ever official English-language single ‘The Feels’, which became the group’s first-ever song to enter the Billboard Hot 100, charting at Number 83 for the week of October 16.

In other news, JYP Entertainment revealed earlier this month that it plans to launch a “full-scale” expansion into the US market, through the establishment of a North American-based subsidiary named JYP USA, aimed at “discover[ing] and foster[ing] local US artists”.

In the past half year alone, JYP Entertainment has expanded its roster to include the boyband Xdinary Heroes, as well as new girl group NMIXX. The former made their debut last December with the digital single ‘Happy Death Day’.

Meanwhile, NMIXX released their first ever single-album ‘Ad Mare’ and its title track ‘O.O’ last month, following its initial announcement last July.