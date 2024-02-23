TWICE light up the skies with their new single, ‘One Spark’

K-pop girl group TWICE have released the music video for ‘One Spark’, from their new mini-album ‘With YOU-th’.

TWICE’s new music video for ‘One Spark’ is largely focused on the group’s choreography for the song, which they perform on various lavish sets, from a luxurious dining hall to a stark white soundstage. The clip ends with the K-pop act dancing on a bridge as fireworks go off around them.

“Cuz my heart is burning, burning, burning / So good that it’s hurting, hurting, hurting / How do you make the pain so perfect, my favourite person? / It’s our golden days,” the girl group sing on the chorus of ‘One Spark’.

‘One Spark’ is the title track of TWICE’s newly released 13th mini-album, ‘With YOU-th’. The record also features the pre-release single ‘I Got You’, which received a Lauv remix earlier this month.

‘With YOU-th’ marks TWICE’s first music as a group in nearly a year, since the release of ‘Ready To Be’ in March 2023, which was led by title track ‘Set Me Free’. Throughout the rest of 2023, the girl group embarked on their massive Ready To Be’ world tour.

In other K-pop news, K-pop boyband P1Harmony have announced their upcoming 2024 ‘P1ustage H : UTOP1A’ tour, with concerts in the US, Asia and more.

Meanwhile, Korean-American singer Krystal Jung, best known as a member of girl group f(x), has seemingly signalled her return to music with a label deal and the release of a new cover.