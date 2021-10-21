TWICE perform new song ‘Candy’ in celebration of sixth anniversary

TWICE have unveiled a brand-new song titled ‘Candy’ in celebration of the group’s sixth anniversary.

The nine-member group held a livestream in celebration of their sixth debut anniversary on October 20, where they performed an unreleased English-language single titled ‘Candy’ live for tehir fans.

“My candy, sugar so sweet / That’s what it tastes like when you’re loving me,” sang member Sana in the pop ballad’s refrain. ‘Candy’ has not been released digitally, and it is also unknown if it will be included in the group’s forthcoming full-length album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=＜3’.

TWICE announced the release of ‘Formula of Love: O+T=＜3’, their third studio album, earlier this month. It had initially been teased at the end of the music video for their latest English single ‘The Feels’. The record is due out on November 11 at 2pm KST/midnight EST.

Meanwhile, ‘The Feels’ marked their first-ever official English single, although the group had previously released English-language tracks. In 2020, the girl group had released English versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese album ‘&Twice’.

While it is currently unknown if member Jeongyeon will be involved in the promotion of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’, she was notably present during the group’s livestream event for their sixth anniversary and performed ‘Candy’ alongside the rest of the group.

The singer is currently on hiatus from group activities, since August, due symptoms of “panic and psychological anxiety”.