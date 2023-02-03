TWICE announce new mini-album ‘Ready to Be’

TWICE have unveiled the title and release date of their 12th mini-album.

In a teaser posted to the group’s official social media accounts yesterday (February 2), TWICE announced that their 12th mini-album will be titled ‘Ready to Be’, and is slated for release on March 10, 2PM KST/midnight EST. The record is available to pre-save and pre-order here. Target-exclusive physical editions, in CD and vinyl format, are available.

TWICE first announced plans to release their 12th mini-album in late 2022 through a teaser poster detailing their plans for the “first 1/4 of 2023”.

Advertisement

The announcement arrives several weeks after the release of ‘Moonlight Sunrise’, the pre-release track for their upcoming mini-album. ‘Moonlight Sunrise’ is the nine-piece group’s second English-language single after 2021’s ‘The Feels’.

The group’s last mini-album was ‘Between 1&2’, which was released August 2022. That record was led by the single ‘Talk That Talk’, and was recently revealed as the US’s sixth top-selling CD album in 2022, per American music data tracking firm Luminate.

Apart from the release of new music, TWICE will also embark on a “large-scale” world tour sometime this year, according to an investment plan released by JYP Entertainment in late 2022.