TWICE announce ‘Ready To Be’ world tour with stops in Australia, US and more

TWICE have announced the ‘Ready To Be’ world tour with stops in South Korea, Australia, Japan and North America.

The K-pop girl group will support their upcoming mini-album ‘Ready To Be’ by taking over arenas on the first part of their fifth world tour. It will kick off with two nights in Seoul in April before moving onto Sydney and Melbourne in Australia the following month. TWICE will then perform in Japan – two nights each in Osaka and Tokyo – before heading to North America for nine shows across June and July.

More dates will be revealed soon, the tour poster promises. Get more info on tickets and Verified Fan onsale for the US shows here via Ticketmaster.

The dates for TWICE’s ‘Ready To Be’ world tour are:

APRIL

15-16: Seoul, South Korea, KSPO Dome

MAY

3: Sydney, Australia, Qudos Bank Arena

6: Melbourne, Australia, Rod LAver Arena

13-14: Osaka, Japan, Yanmar Stadium Nagai

20-21: Tokyo, Japan, Ajinomoto Stadium

JUNE

10: Los Angeles, California, Sofi Stadium

13: Oakland, California, Oakland Arena

16: Seattle, Washington, Tacoma Dome

21: Dallas, Texas, Globe Life Field

24: Houston, Texas, Toyota Center

28: Chicago, Illinois, United Center

JULY

2: Toronto, Canada, Scotiabank Arena

6: East Rutherford, New Jersey, Metlife Stadium

9: Atlanta, Georgia, Truist Park

TWICE’s next mini-album ‘Ready To Be’ lands on March 10. Their 12th mini-album and their second since renewing their contracts as a group with JYP Entertainment, ‘Ready To Be’ features the pre-release track ‘Moonlight Sunrise’. Its tracklist also features the song ‘Set Me Free’, which will be released in both Korean and English.

TWICE are also gearing up for the launch of the Japanese sub-unit MISAMO, which is the trio of members Sana, Momo and Mina. They will release a mini-album in July.