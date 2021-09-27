TWICE get ready for the prom in new teaser for ‘The Feels’ music video

TWICE have released a teaser of the music video for their forthcoming single ‘The Feels’.

On September 27, the nine-member act shared the first music video teaser for their new song ‘The Feels’, which arrives on Friday (October 1). The forthcoming track will be TWICE’s first-official English-language single.

In the new visual, the girl group receive a mysterious envelope from under their door. The camera pans over the members as they pass the envelope to one another before finally landing on rapper Chaeyoung, who opens it to reveal an invitation. “You are cordially invited to ‘The Feels’ PROM,” reads the enclosed card.

The clip cuts to a montage of TWICE getting ready for the event, soundtracked by a snippet of the new song. “Boy I, boy I, boy I know, I know you’ve got the feels / Boy I, boy I, boy I know (uh!) / I’m so curious,” they sing over a funky bassline.

Last week, JYP Entertainment had shared that the girl group would be making their debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on October 1, shortly after the release of ‘The Feels’. It will also be the first time TWICE will be performing on the American late-night talk show.

Additionally, the the group will also be appearing on American TV network ABC’s GMA3: What You Need To Know on October 6. According to KoreaJoongAngDaily, TWICE will be performing ‘The Feels’ and participating in an interview during the appearance.

In 2020, the girl group had released English-versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese-language album ‘&Twice’. However, ‘The Feels’ will be their first official English single.