TWICE unveil highly anticipated ‘The Feels’ music video

K-pop girl group TWICE have released a music video for their latest single, ‘The Feels’.

In the vibrant visual, the nine-member group receive a mysterious invitation to a prom. They then spend the rest of the music video getting ready for the event, complete with intricate dance sequences, before finally attending the big bash.

“Boy I, boy I, boy I know, I know you’ve got the feels / Boy I, boy I, boy I know (uh!) / I’m so curious,” the girl group sing on the track. The video ends on shot of a poster teasing TWICE’s forthcoming activities, including their third full-length album due out next month and an upcoming tour.

Although TWICE have previously released English-language tracks, ‘The Feels’ marks their first official English single. In 2020, the girl group had released English versions of their singles ‘More & More’ and ‘I Can’t Stop Me’. They also dropped their first original English track ‘What You Waiting For’ as a B-side on their 2019 Japanese album ‘&Twice’.

TWICE are also set to make their debut appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon later tonight with the first-ever live performance of ‘The Feels’. However, member Jeongyeon is not expected to join the girl group for the performance, despite being featured in the music video for ‘The Feels’, as she is currently on a hiatus due to health issues.

Additionally, the group will also be appearing on American TV network ABC’s GMA3: What You Need To Know on October 6, where they will be performing ‘The Feels’ and participating in an interview, per KoreaJoongAngDaily.

Earlier this month, TWICE rapper Chaeyoung revealed in an interview that the girl group were “recording and preparing the next album”. It is currently unclear if the singer is referring to a brand-new Korean release or a potential English record, which could follow ‘The Feels’.