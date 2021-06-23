TWICE’s Tzuyu teases upcoming cover of Taylor Swift’s ‘ME!’

TWICE member Tzuyu has dropped a teaser for her upcoming cover of ‘ME!’, originally by Taylor Swift and Panic! At The Disco’s Brendon Urie.

The 11-second teaser opens with several playful close up shots of the TWICE vocalist in a variety of settings, with Tzuyu’s rendition of the song’s hook being heard. “And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e,” she sings.

The cover is scheduled to arrive on June 28 and is the latest addition to the girl group’s ‘Melody Project’ series, where the individual members of TWICE release song covers on the group’s YouTube channel.

Previous ‘Melody Project’ releases include Jihyo’s cover of ‘A Late Night of 1994’ by Jang Hyejin and Nayeon’s cover of Ariana Grande‘s ‘Love Is Everything’. Dahyun and Chaeyoung had also recently contributed to the series with their rendition of Rain and J.Y. Park’s ‘Switch To Me’.

TWICE recently made their first domestic return of 2021 with the ‘Taste of Love’ EP on June 11. The six-track project features title track ‘Alcohol-Free’, which written and composed by JYP Entertainment head J.Y. Park.

TWICE also recently spoke about working with Little Mix member Jade Thirlwall, who co-wrote ‘First Time’, a cut from ‘Taste of Love’. The group said they were “very honoured” to have collaborated with Thirlwall, adding that they were long-time fans of the British girl group.

‘Taste of Love’ also scored the nine-member group their first Billboard 200 top 10 entry earlier this week, with the mini-album debuting at number six. The feat also makes TWICE the second-ever K-pop girl group to enter the top 10, after BLACKPINK made it to number two with the release of ‘THE ALBUM’ last year.