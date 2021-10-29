TWICE have revealed the tracklist and lead single for their upcoming album ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’.

On October 29, the nine-member act shared new details on their forthcoming project. ‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ is due to arrive on November 12 at 2pm KST/midnight EST, featuring its lead single ‘Scientist’.

A graphic uploaded to TWICE’s official account reveals that the upcoming release will be composed of a total of 17 tracks, including their recent English-language single ‘The Feels’ as well as its Korean-language version. Additionally, the record will also feature a remix of ‘Scientist’ in collaboration with Moroccan-Dutch producer DJ R3HAB.

Advertisement

‘Formula of Love: O+T=<3’ sees TWICE leader Jihyo’s first-ever composing credit on ‘Cactus’, for which she is also the sole lyricist. Additionally, all nine members of the group have been credited as lyricists on album cuts like ‘Push & Pull’, ‘Hello’ and ‘1, 3, 2’. American singer Destiny Rogers was also spotted as a lyricist on ‘Moonlight’.

Earlier this week, the girl group dropped an exciting new “opening trailer” for the upcoming release. The minute-long video features the members of TWICE as scientists researching the nature of love in the “TWICE Love Lab”, with each member explaining the basis of their “love experiment” in robotic voices.

It is currently unknown if member Jeongyeon, who was notably absent from the album’s “opening trailer”, will be involved in the promotion of ‘Formula Of Love: O+T=<3’. The vocalist has been on hiatus from group activities since August, due symptoms of “panic and psychological anxiety”.