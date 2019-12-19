Twin Atlantic to play string of UK launch shows to coincide with release of new album

Twin Atlantic have announced that they will play a string of UK launch shows to coincide with the release of their upcoming new album, ‘Power’.

The news comes after the release of new single ‘Barcelona’, a track that the band’s frontman Sam McTrusty says “is a love song about being in a film loop.”

“It’s inspired by the unusual arpeggio mono synth part we fell in love with at the opening of the track,” he explains. “It sounds like a mistake and reminded me of when you would see old movie projector reels glitch and fail. It’s romantic and cinematic. It makes fun of love but also puts it up high on a pedestal.”

Advertisement

The track will land on Twin Atlantic’s upcoming fifth studio album, ‘Power’, which not only taps into their LCD Soundsystem fandom but was influenced by synesthesia and the need to go-it-alone for the first time.

Starting in Kingston on January 23 and ending in Edinburgh on February 2, the band will play a series of special UK shows in January and February to launch the album. Get tickets here.

The Glasgow three-piece will also play two shows in their hometown. They added a second date after the first show sold out in minutes.

Twin Atlantic ‘Power’ launch show dates:

January 2020

Thu 23 – Kingston, Banquet Records @ Pryzm

Fri 24 – London, Rough Trade East

Sun 26 – Southampton, Vanillo

Mon 27- Nottingham, Metronome

Tue 28 – Leeds, CRASH Records @ The Wardrobe

Wed 29 – Dundee, Dundee Beat Generator

Thu 30 – Glasgow, King Tuts (Early Show)

Thu 30 – Glasgow, King Tuts (Late Show) SOLD OUT

Advertisement

February 2020

Sun 2 – Edinburgh, The Caves

‘Power’ arrives January 24, 2020 and the band will head out on a headline tour in March 2020.

Last month, Twin Atlantic shared the new video for ‘Novocaine’ – the first track to emerge from ‘Power’.

Described by NME as a “futuristic, synth-rock anthem“, Novocaine is accompanied by a video that shows off the full force of the Twin Atlantic live experience.