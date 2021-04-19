Twisted Sister‘s Dee Snider has branded Iced Earth‘s Jon Schaffer a “piece of shit” and “embarrassment to the metal community” after his role in the US Capitol riot.

The metal guitarist was part of the mob that stormed the building on January 6, and pleaded guilty to his role in the violent scenes last week.

He admitted admitted to the obstruction of an official proceeding and entering a building with a dangerous weapon (carrying bear spray). CNN reports that a prison sentence of between 3.5 to 4.5 years has been suggested, based on a joint recommendation between prosecutors and Schaffer’s lawyers.

A plea deal could still be in the works, with Schaffer questioned about his ties to the militia organisation the Oath Keepers. During the insurrection, Schaffer was filmed and photographed wearing an Oath Keepers Lifetime Member baseball hat.

Snider shared a CNN article on Schaffer’s guilty pleas, criticising the guitarist for his role in the riot and for sharing information on the Oath Keepers.

“THIS PIECE OF SHIT IS AN EMBARRASSMENT TO THE METAL COMMUNITY!,” he said.

“First he shames us with his terrorist actions on in DC, and THEN he becomes a rat to his own people for a lighter sentence! MAN THE FUK UP! Own your shit! If you do the crime, do the time!”

When one Twitter follower duly responded “At least he had the balls to stand up for what he believes in”, Snider hit back: “How do you feel about him being the first to plead guilty and cooperating with the Feds to lessen his sentence? Not what I call stand up.”

“I’m glad for our country’s sake that he’s ratting, but it speaks volumes about the man he is. I was raised differently. You commit a crime, you shut up and take your punishment. You NEVER throw others under the bus. And you can bet your ass they aren’t water boarding this POS,” Snider added.

“Let me be clear on this: No one should ever rat out or throw their friends, families or cohorts under the bus. That’s pussy bullshit. It’s a problem with today’s society. Everyone is so ‘tough’ until they get caught. Then they are quick to blame everyone else.”

Snider’s latest outspoken comments come after he hit out at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, branding it “arrogant and elitist”.

Schaffer’s sentencing is yet to be announced.