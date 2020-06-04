Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey donates $3 million to Colin Kaepernick’s ‘Know Your Rights’ organisation

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey has donated $3m (£2.3m) to an organisation established by former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick to empower people of colour.

Posting on Twitter, the tech mogul said he gave “$3mm to Colin @Kaepernick7’s @yourrightscamp to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, mass-mobilization to elevate the next generation of change leaders.”

It comes only a week after the death of George Floyd, who was killed while in Minneapolis police custody.

The significant sum came from Dorsey’s Small Grants fund, through which he has pledged to give away nearly one-third of his wealth, having recently pledged $1b of shares to the fight against coronavirus.

Kaepernick, a former quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, attracted global attention in 2016 after he began the movement of kneeling on one knee during the US national anthem to protest against police brutality and racial injustice.

The symbolic gesture has since been re-adopted in the wake of Floyd’s death.

Yesterday, thousands of people in the UK showed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement by attending a massive protest in London’s Hyde Park.

The event also saw John Boyega receiving widespread praise for addressing the huge crowd.

In the wake of Floyd’s death, former police officer Derek Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter, while three other officers now all face charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder, and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.