Twitter reacts to Michael Kiwanuka winning this year’s Hyundai Mercury Prize

Twitter has reacted to the news that Michael Kiwanuka has won the Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020 for his album ‘KIWANUKA‘.

The most coveted prize in British and Irish music was awarded to the singer-songwriter in a live streamed ceremony on the The One Show on BBC One tonight (September 24) by Radio 1’s Annie Mac.

Speaking on the show after his victory, Kiwanuka said: “I’m over the moon. I don’t have words to say, I’m so, so excited. Like you said it’s for art, for music. This is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do so to win the Mercury is a dream come true.”

Advertisement

Hundreds have since taken to Twitter to congratulate Kiwanuka and share their opinions on him scooping UK music’s top prize.

“Yes! Go on @michaelkiwanuka!” one person wrote. “Totally deserved the @MercuryPrize for his amazing album. And this reaction on @BBCTheOneShow was priceless!”

Another tweeted: “Congrats to Michael Kiwanuka on his well deserved @MercuryPrize win! A beautiful, poignant and authentic album.”

Yes! Go on @michaelkiwanuka! Totally deserved the @MercuryPrize for his amazing album. And this reaction on @BBCTheOneShow was priceless! pic.twitter.com/s2A4dRwISv — Navtej Johal (@NavtejJohal) September 24, 2020

Congrats to Michael Kiwanuka on his well deserved @MercuryPrize win! A beautiful, poignant and authentic album — FOXMASK OUT NOW (@ANGUSRAZE) September 24, 2020

Kiwanuka, a Tottenham Hotspur football fan, even got a shout out from his favourite club, who wrote: “Congratulations to Spurs fan @michaelkiwanuka on winning the #MercuryPrize.”

Advertisement

There were some who felt that even though ‘KIWANUKA’ is a “brilliant” album, the Hyundai Mercury Prize judges should have awarded the prize to an up-and-coming artist.

“#mercuryprize what a joke that is,” one person tweeted. “yes ok @michaelkiwanuka album is brilliant but really should have given the awards to a up and coming artist.”

Another person said: “#mercuryprize Kiwanuka is a great album, I absolutley love it. But personally I would have awarded the prize to a more up & coming act who need the extra publicity – my preferences were @Mosesboyd_ and @porridgeradio – two great albums.”

#mercuryprize what a joke that is yes ok @michaelkiwanuka album is brilliant but really should have given the awards to a up and coming artist — edward coppock (@darfpunk) September 24, 2020

#mercuryprize Kiwanuka is a great album, I absolutley love it. But personally I would have awarded the prize to a more up & coming act who need the extra publicity – my preferences were @Mosesboyd_ and @porridgeradio – two great albums — Steve Callen (@steve_callen) September 24, 2020

Instead of commenting on the win, there were those who were more concerned with voicing their confusion as to why this year’s prize was being broadcast on The One Show.

“This #MercuryPrize announcement should have it’s own show,” said one Twitter user. “I don’t want to keep harping on about it, but this is a really weird decision sticking it in The One Show – it’s just not a good fit. It’s like announcing the winner of The Booker Prize during Loose Women.”

This #MercuryPrize announcement should have it's own show. I don't want to keep harping on about it, but this is a really weird decision sticking it in The One Show – it's just not a good fit. It's like announcing the winner of The Booker Prize during Loose Women. — DavidB (@whitestripe_71) September 24, 2020

See more tweets regarding Kiwanuka’s win below:

Congratulations to @michaelkiwanuka for his @MercuryPrize win. Kiwanuka is such a brilliant album.

You can replay Michael’s @LlSTENlNG_PARTY right here: https://t.co/jZLX3Xwqjc — Tim's Listening Party (@LlSTENlNG_PARTY) September 24, 2020

Huge congratulations to the great @michaelkiwanuka! Well deserved @MercuryPrize 2020 winner x — Green Man (@GreenManFest) September 24, 2020

first Rina can’t get nominated and now Charli lost @MercuryPrize pic.twitter.com/Gnk4aUI4Kg — ཌབསཕངད (@bodyofmyown) September 24, 2020

Saw @michaelkiwanuka side of stage last year at a festival in Germany and he and his group blew our minds. Congratulations to him on his @MercuryPrize win — whenyoung (@whenyoungband) September 24, 2020

The @michaelkiwanuka album is wonderful. One of my favourite albums of recent times. Glad to see it winning the mercury prize. — david wrench (@davidwrench) September 24, 2020

🏆 | Unfortunately “Future Nostalgia” didn’t win the 2020 #MercuryPrize for AOTY – congrats to @michaelkiwanuka for winning! — This award is the most prestigious award in British Music History, so a nomination alone is still a huge achievement pic.twitter.com/fd2vuGKATm — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dualipahungary) September 24, 2020

This is so well deserved ! Michael Kiwanuka is an incredible talent 👏👏👏 — Andy Bell (@Andybebop) September 24, 2020

Congratulations to @michaelkiwanuka on his @MercuryPrize win! Here is the man himself in our dressing rooms before his show here back in 2016. pic.twitter.com/kbzr0AotE7 — The Leadmill (@Leadmill) September 24, 2020

So happy @michaelkiwanuka got the #mercuryprize – such a powerful, luscious album — Alex Bishop (@alexgbishop) September 24, 2020

Well done @michaelkiwanuka on the #mercuryprize Cracking album. Right up my street. — Adam Gordon (@Adam_W_Gordon) September 24, 2020

Huge congratulations to @michaelkiwanuka on winning the @MercuryPrize. A truly incredible album. Here he is with us in 2011. pic.twitter.com/IQUWSVXiX1 — Bush Hall (@Bushhallmusic) September 24, 2020

So happy @michaelkiwanuka won. Such a stunning, beautiful record.

Thoroughly deserved @MercuryPrize ⚡️⚡️⚡️ — Speedy Wunderground (@SpeedyWunder) September 24, 2020

In a five-star review, NME‘s Elizabeth Aubrey called Michael Kiwanuka’s ‘KIWANUKA’ album “the sound of an artist examining the politics of prejudice that have led him to self-doubt and out of it again.

She added: “It’s also the sound of an artist coming into his own through brave and dizzying experimentation. “Be free,” he sings on ‘Light’. It finally sounds like he is.”