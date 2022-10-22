Two Astroworld family lawsuits settled with victims’ families

Two family lawsuits have reportedly been settled with the families of victims of the Astroworld festival tragedy.

A settlement agreement has been reached with the family of Axel Acosta, a 21-year-old Washington man who was killed during the 2021 event, reports Complex. Elsewhere, The Houston Chronicle writes that a settlement has been agreed for the family of 16-year-old victim Brianna Rodriguez from Houston Heights.

On November 5, 2021, a crowd crush tragedy at Travis Scott‘s Astroworld left 10 people dead and many more injured. Hundreds of lawsuits filed against Scott and Live Nation over the incident were said to be moving forward as one case in February of this year.

The legal team for Acosta’s family said in a statement online: “Lead counsel Tony Buzbee and The Buzbee Law Firm announced today that the claims brought by the family of Axel Acosta against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the Astroworld tragedy have settled.

“The terms are confidential. Victim Axel Acosta was a beloved son, brother, and student. He was kind and loving. He is greatly missed. Please keep his family in your prayers.”

Per the Chronicle, Buzbee filed a $750million (£663,453) lawsuit on behalf of 125 clients, including Acosta, against a number of defendants.

Scott, whose real name is Jacques Bermon Webster II; Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham; Apple Music; Epic Records; Live Nation; Scott’s record label, Cactus Jack Records, and private medical company Paradocs all were named in the lawsuit.

Police have said that chaos ensued when Scott took the stage for his headlining performance at his festival last year, which caused a massive surge crowd that left concert-goers trampled and unable to breathe. Buzbee said that Acosta fell victim to the crush and died from compressive asphyxiation.

Rodriguez’s family also reached a settlement with defendants, although the details of the deal have also not been revealed.

According to ABC13 Houston, the agreements are believed to be some of the first settlements between victims’ families and the defendants.