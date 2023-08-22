Two big names look set for secret sets at Reading & Leeds 2023

Reading & Leeds festivals return this week, and speculation surrounding potential secret sets has begun.

The 2023 edition of the twin-site event is due to take place at Richfield Avenue in Reading, and Bramham Park in Leeds between August 25-27. You can buy any remaining tickets here.

Headlining this year’s R&L will be Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, The 1975, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons. Also featured on the line-up are the likes of Wet Leg, Central Cee, Inhaler, Steve Lacy and Knucks.

Advertisement

Yesterday (August 21), Soft Play – formerly known as Slaves – announced that they’ll be playing the Festival Republic Stage at Reading on Saturday (August 26) and Leeds on Sunday (27).

Now, it is rumoured that both Girl In Red and Bombay Bicycle Club could be appearing as surprise special guests.

As Leeds Live reports, Ticketmaster currently lists Reading & Leeds’ dates when you search for the former – real name Marie Ulven – on its website.

The Norwegian singer-songwriter is scheduled to perform at All Points East in London on Friday (August 25) and Monday (August 28) in support of The Strokes/Yeah Yeahs Yeahs and Haim, respectively. Girl In Red, who last played at R&L in 2021, is free this Saturday and Sunday at the time of writing.