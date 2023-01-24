Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats announce huge London Crystal Palace show

Two Door Cinema Club and The Wombats are set to play a huge outdoor show in London this summer – find details below and purchase tickets here.

The indie-rock bands will perform at Crystal Palace Park on Friday, July 7 along with the likes of The Vaccines, Sea Girls and Baby Queen.

“We’re very happy to be back playing in London and particularly excited that guitar music is alive and well. Party on!” Two Door Cinema Club said in a statement.

The Wombats added: “We’re so excited to be heading to Crystal Palace Park this July, to play with an amazing line up of friends! Can’t wait to welcome everyone to the party in true Wombats style!!”

Tickets for the one-day ‘Community Presents’ show go on sale this Friday, January 27 at 10am GMT – you’ll be able to buy yours here.

London, would it even be the Summer without a huge party in the park with us? We’ll be at Crystal Palace Park this July along with @thewombats, @thevaccines, @SeaGirls and @babyqueen – Can’t wait for this one! Tickets On-Sale – 10am Friday https://t.co/xMAfF9cXID pic.twitter.com/urVN0Y88s8 — Two Door Cinema Club (@TDCinemaClub) January 24, 2023

“Can’t think of a better line-up of Indie legends to play with this summer!” Sea Girls said.

Two Door Cinema Club have also been announced as the headliners of Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023.

The band were recently forced to cancel their upcoming European headline tour last September due to the health of bassist Kevin Baird.

Sharing the news on social media via a message from Baird, they explained that he had been receiving treatment for an “incurable autoimmune disease”.

“I’ve been experiencing a lot of ups and downs in managing this bastard of a disease and after a lot of long chats with my doctor we’ve decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ after which it should be much more manageable,” the statement read.

🚨EXCITING NEWS INCOMING 🚨 Your three favourite marsupials are heading back to the @communityLDN stage this summer! Tickets on sale this Friday @ 10AM, see you in the pit ☀️ pic.twitter.com/XPf1r8tvf6 — The WOMBATS (@thewombats) January 24, 2023

The band’s last album, ‘Keep On Smiling’, came out in September, described by NME in a three-star review as “buoyant indie with occasional stumbles”.

It added: “The Northern Irish trio continue to redefine their sound. The results are mixed: their rousing anthemics soar, though the slow jams don’t quite stick.”

The Wombats, meanwhile, recently announced a special reissue of their debut album ‘A Guide To Love, Loss & Desperation’ to mark its 15th anniversary.