Two Door Cinema Club announce summer 2023 UK tour

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a UK headline tour for 2023 – find all the details below.

The Northern Ireland trio are due to hit the road this summer for shows in Keele (June 29), Wolverhampton (July 6), Manchester (9) and Scarborough (22).

Additionally, the run of upcoming dates includes the band’s previously-confirmed outdoor concert at Crystal Palace Park in London on July 7. They’ll be joined at that gig by The Wombats, The Vaccines, Sea Girls and Baby Queen.

Tickets for the new shows will go on general sale at 9am BST this Thursday (April 6) – buy yours here.

Two Door Cinema Club’s 2023 UK tour dates are as follows:

JUNE

29 – Keele University, Keele

JULY

6 – Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

7 – Crystal Palace Park, London

9 – Castlefield Bowl, Manchester

22 – Spa Grand Hall, Scarborough



Next week, the group will perform three gigs at The Telegraph Building in Belfast (April 11, 12, 13) before topping the bill at the Trinity Ball 2023 in Dublin (14).

TDCC are also scheduled to make appearances at numerous festivals this year including Live At Leeds: In The Park, Truck, and Germany’s Hurricane Festival.

Last September saw Two Door Cinema Club release their fifth and most recent studio album, ‘Keep On Smiling’. In a three-star review, NME praised the trio for combining “’80s pop hooks with intriguing and interesting new ideas” on the record.

Shortly after that LP came out, TDCC cancelled their planned European headline tour due to the health of bassist Kevin Baird. The musician explained in a statement that he had been receiving treatment for an “incurable autoimmune disease”.

“[…] We’ve decided that the next step is surgery to remove the affected organ after which it should be much more manageable,” Baird wrote at the time.