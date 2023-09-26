Two Door Cinema Club announce US and Canada 2024 tour

Two Door Cinema Club have announced a US and Canada tour set to kick off in early spring of next year – find all the details below.

The Northern Ireland trio will embark on a 22-date tour across North America in February 2024. Their first show is set to take place on February 21 at The Eastern in Atlanta, Georgia. From there, the indie veterans will make stops in major cities such as Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, San Diego, Seattle, Portland, Dallas and Houston.

Wrapping up on May 30, the band is set to play their final show of the tour at the Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre in Austin, Texas. Both Joywave and Daywave will join the tour as opening support with Joywave taking over the East Coast dates and Daywave taking on the West Coast shows.

Fans can sign up to the band’s official mailing list in order to receive an exclusive pre-sale code. Pre-sale will begin on Wednesday (September 27) at 10am local time until Thursday (September 28) at 10pm. Tickets wil go on general sale on Friday (September 29) at 10am local time. Visit here for tickets.

Two Door Cinema Club 2024 US & Canada tour dates are:

FEBRUARY

21 – The Eastern – Atlanta, GA*

22 – Brooklyn Bowl – Nashville, TN*

23 – The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC*

25 – The National – Richmond, VA*

26 – The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA*

27 – Roadrunner – Boston, MA*

29 – Terminal 5 – New York, NY*

MARCH

1 – The Anthem – Washington, DC*

3 – History – Toronto, ON*

4 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI*

5 – KEMBA Live! – Columbus, OH*

7 – Riviera Theatre – Chicago, IL*

8 – First Avenue – Minneapolis, MN*

MAY

17 – Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA**

18 – JUst Like Heaven Festival – Brookside Golf Club – Pasadena, CA**

19 – Fox Theater – Oakland, CA**

21 – Crystal Ballroom – Portland, OR**

22 – Neptune Theatre – Seattle, WA**

24 – The Union – Salt Lake City, UT**

25 – The Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO**

28 – Southside Ballroom – Dallas, TX**

29 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX**

30 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheatre – Austin, TX**

*Support from Joywave

**Support from Daywave

Two Door Cinema Club’s latest album release was 2022’s ‘Keep On Smiling’. In a three-star review of the LP, NME‘s Rhian Daly shared: “If Two Door are to hold onto anything from ‘Keep On Smiling’, it should be the playful, curious moments that convey a sense of fun, even if that’s deceptive. When things get serious on this record, the band stumble and the smiles begin to slip.”

They are currently on tour in the UK with their next two gigs taking place on October 24 at the Connexin Arena in Hull and October 25 at the Dome in Doncaster. They will then play a two night run at the Liverpool Arts Club in Liverpool on October 26 and 27 followed by a string of dates in South America for the month of November. Find a full list of dates here and visit here for any remaining tickets.