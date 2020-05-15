Listen to Two Door Cinema Club’s charity cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’

Two Door Cinema Club have released their charity cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Isolation’ — you can listen to the track below.

This cover of the late Beatle‘s 1970 song, which featured on Lennon’s debut solo album ‘John Lennon / Plastic Ono Band’, is aiming to raise funds for Ireland’s leading social justice charity Extern.

The organisation, which each year enables over 20,000 people to change their lives, is currently helping care for people and families who are isolated or vulnerable during the coronavirus outbreak.

Recorded by frontman Alex Trimble in his makeshift home studio as the UK went into coronavirus-enforced lockdown, you can now hear the ‘Isolation’ cover below.

“In October 2019 I had the pleasure of visiting the Extern offices in Belfast, just a few hours before our show at The Telegraph Building,” Two Door Cinema Club bassist Kevin Baird recalled in a statement about the band’s connection to the charity.

“I’ve been in awe of their tremendous work ever since, in particular the life saving administering of naloxone to those in the grips of an opioid overdose.

“Extern work so hard to protect and provide for anyone who need it in Ireland, north and south,” he added. “They literally save lives and so much more.”

‘Isolation’ has also been covered recently by Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck.