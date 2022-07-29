Two Door Cinema Club share shimmering new single ‘Lucky’

Two Door Cinema Club have shared a new single, ‘Lucky’ – you can listen to it below.

The track is the latest preview of the Northern Irish trio’s fifth studio album ‘Keep On Smiling’, which is due to arrive on September 2 (physical versions will come out on November 4).

“‘Lucky’ is a reflection about how fast things change. Lamenting the loss of points and moments in culture,” the band explained of the shimmering, synth-heavy song in a statement.

“We live in such a disposable society, we just need to take the time to think and reflect about why things are there in the first place.”

Tune in here:

An official video for ‘Lucky’ is set to premiere on YouTube at 7pm BST today (July 29) – you’ll be able to watch it here.

Two Door Cinema Club have already previewed their upcoming record with the single ‘Wonderful Life’.

Per a press release, ‘Keep On Smiling’ was written and produced by the TDCC both during and coming out of the COVID-enforced lockdowns. It features additional production from Jacknife Lee (The Killers, Taylor Swift, Bloc Party) and Dan Grech Marguerat (Halsey, Lana Del Rey, George Ezra).

The full album tracklist is as follows:

1. ‘Messenger AD’

2. ‘Blue Light’

3. ‘Everybody’s Cool’

4. ‘Lucky’

5. ‘Little Piggy’

6. ‘Millionaire’

7. ‘High’

8. ‘Wonderful Life’

9. ‘Feeling Strange’

10.’Won’t Do Nothing’

11. ‘Messenger HD’

12. ‘Disappearer’

Two Door Cinema Club are scheduled to preview their new material on a European headline tour this September/October. They’ll then embark on a run of North American shows between October 28 and November 17.

You can see the group’s full live itinerary here, and purchase any remaining tickets (North America) here.

Earlier this month, the trio headlined Community Festival 2022 in Finsbury Park, London. Reviewing the set, NME wrote: “[…] Two Door Cinema Club are up for the challenge of closing out the day, and know what’s required.

“Like The Wombats before them, material from across their back catalogue is met with rampant excitement.”