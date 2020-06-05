Two Door Cinema Club release rarities collection ‘Lost Songs (Found)’

Two Door Cinema Club have released a surprise collection of rarities, entitled ‘Lost Songs (Found)’.

The band teased the release last night with a post to social media, and it has now appeared on streaming services with little information. Listen to it below:

The seven tracks appear to be mostly B-sides from their 2010 debut ‘Tourist History’. It includes an original demo of ‘Something Good For You’, and the first studio version of ‘Hands Off My Cash, Monty’, which the band regularly played live promoting ‘Tourist History’ in 2011.

The other tracks appear to be even older. Per Setlist.FM, the band have only played ‘Tiptoes’, ‘Not In This Town’ and ‘Too Much Coffee’ live once, in small venues around the UK in 2008. The 2008 performance of ‘Too Much Coffee’ from The Speakeasy in York is available on YouTube below.

The band have never been recorded as playing ‘Impatience Is A Virtue’ and ’19’ live, though an unofficial version of the former has circulated on Youtube since the release of ‘Tourist History’.

Last month, Two Door Cinema Club released a charity cover of John Lennon‘s ‘Isolation’, aiming to raise funds for Ireland’s leading social justice charity Extern. It was recorded by frontman Alex Trimble in his makeshift home studio as the UK went into coronavirus-enforced lockdown.