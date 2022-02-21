Two Door Cinema Club, The Wombats, Pale Waves to play London’s Community Festival

London’s Community Festival has announced its return for 2022 with headliners Two Door Cinema Club alongside The Wombats, Pale Waves and more.

After an enforced two year break due to COVID, the indie festival will return to the capital’s Finsbury Park on Saturday, July 16, set over two stages.

Two Door Cinema Club, who previously headlined the event in 2018, return for 2022, and commented: “We’re so happy to be headlining Community Festival! It’s been a rough couple of years for live music so we’re very excited to get back to doing what we do best. The lineup is fantastic and we can’t wait to see some of the best established and newest bands.”

The Wombats added: “We’re so excited to be heading back to Finsbury Park this July to play Community Festival with such an amazing line up! See you there!!”

Other bands on the initial line-up include Alfie Templeman, Nothing But Thieves, Circa Waves and Abby Roberts.

See the full line-up for Community Festival 2022. Tickets go on sale here from 9am GMT on Friday (February 25).

Alongside the return of Community, Finsbury Park will also host massive headline shows from Sam Fender (supported by Fontaines D.C., Declan McKenna, Beabadoobee and Goat Girl) and George Ezra, who will play alongside Blossoms and Holly Humberstone, with more to be announced.

Elsewhere, the UK’s music festival industry has warned of a “perfect storm,” created by a live entertainment supply chain crisis, workforce shortages and the effects of Brexit, is likely to impact this summer’s events season.

The Association Of Independent Festivals (AIF) CEO Paul Reed is calling on the government for further support, with suggested measures including continued VAT relief on tickets beyond the end of March, a backed loan scheme for suppliers and to remove tax incentives to use certain biofuels to allow for use of greener fuels at festivals.