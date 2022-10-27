Two Door Cinema Club to headline Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023

Two Door Cinema Club have been announced as the headliners of Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023.

The one-day festival is set to return to Temple Newsam on May 27, 2023 following its inaugural edition in 2022, which featured performances from the likes of Bombay Bicycle Club, The Vaccines and Arlo Parks.

Two Door Cinema Club lead the new additions for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023, with the band commenting: “Excited to say we’ll be coming to Live At Leeds in the park next year for the first time! Yoooooooooooorkshire!”

Joining TDCC on the line-up are The Lathums, Everything Everything, The Big Moon, Black Honey, Tom Walker, CMAT, Brooke Combe and Låpsley.

The Beths, Lime Cordiale, Dolores Forever, Enola Gay, Low Hummer, Panic Shack, Prima Queen and Psymon Spine complete today’s line-up announcement (October 27) – you can see the current line-up poster for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 below.

“After such an incredible first year in 2022, we’re delighted to be returning to Temple Newsam for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023!” Joe Hubbard, Live At Leeds: In The Park’s Festival Promoter, said in a statement.

“Bringing together bonafide festival headliners such as Two Door Cinema Club alongside some of the best in modern indie/alternative music – it’s going to be an unforgettable day and the perfect summer party not only full of singalongs left, right and centre but also loads of opportunities to discover your next favourite artist. It’s what we do best at Live At Leeds and we can’t wait to welcome everyone back for an even bigger and even better Live At Leeds: In The Park in May. Catch ya down the front!”

Tickets for Live At Leeds: In The Park 2023 will go on general sale at 10am tomorrow (October 28) – you can find out more information here.

Two Door Cinema Club released their latest album ‘Keep On Smiling’ back in September.