Two “massive” raves kept “half of Sheffield awake” on Saturday

Two “massive” raves reportedly kept residents of Sheffield awake “all night” on Saturday (February 25), according to South Yorkshire Police.

Some residents on social media were reporting music still being heard on Sunday morning at 10am.

South Yorkshire Police Chief Inspector Gareth Thomas told Mixmag: “Throughout the early hours of Sunday 26 February, police received multiple complaints about noise coming from an event at an unknown location in Sheffield.

“We appreciate that this caused significant noise disruption and affected members of the public across a large part of Sheffield. Despite enquiries and searches to seek to locate the source of the noise, officers were unfortunately unable to locate any event.

“Following further investigations since, it is believed that two events had taken place in the Ringinglow and Darnall areas. Investigations are ongoing and we are carrying out work alongside partner agencies to ensure we are able to better respond to any future events of this nature.”

Anyone else in Sheffield woken up but what sounded like a massive rave last night? Can’t work out where it was.. I’m in Hunters Bar but I’ve seen people in Stannington say they could hear it. Someone even said it sounded like it was moving around? A rave bus?!!!? 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 pic.twitter.com/efvVHstq5E — Kat Cowan (@KatherineCowan) February 26, 2023

Multiple people took to social media to express their frustration, including one user who wrote: “Urgh to the all-night rave organisers in Sheffield whose event has kept me awake 3 miles away, I hope a pitchfork wielding mob chuck your stupid sound system in the river.”

BBC Sheffield presenter Kat Cowan said: “Any one else in Sheffield woken up [by] what sounded like a massive rave last night? Can’t work out where it was..I’m in Hunters Bar but I’ve seen people in Stannington say they could hear it.”

Sheffield-based DJ Benny Maths posted on Sunday morning: “Woke at 6am to the distant thrum of bass echoing around Malin Bridge. Smiled at the flood of memories it brought back, then checked socials to find a secret rave’s been going on all night & kept half of Sheffield awake, but nobody can find it to shut it down. It’s still going!”

Apparently the only one in #parkhillflats (& #onlyinnetheredge) who slept through the loudest 7hr ‘secret’ rave ‘eva’ in Sheffield city centre. A sound system so good that people across postcodes within 4 m of the city centre thought it was their neighbours.#SheffieldRaveCity 😂 pic.twitter.com/K8ZJ05PlNM — Caroline Mitchell Appelqvist🇺🇦#IStandWithUkraine (@dclovesgp) February 26, 2023

For as annoyed i might have been, fair fucking play 14 hours later still going strong. May the rave be with you #sheffield #rave — Belly (@belly_eighty5) February 26, 2023

Live scenes in Sheffield this morning as residents from different areas work out where the illegal rave thud-thud-thudding was coming from throughout the night and into the early hours! pic.twitter.com/opwlop5nae — Nick Law (Hop Forward) (@hopforwardbeers) February 26, 2023