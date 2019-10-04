Two men convicted of racketeering after Tekashi 6ix9ine’s testimony

The rapper testified against Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack

Two men have been found guilty after controversial rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testified against them in a trial.

Anthony Ellison and Aljermiah Mack were convicted of racketeering after the rapper gave evidence in an attempt to cut his own jail time.

Ellison was also found guilty of kidnapping the rapper, while Mack was found guilty of separate drug dealing charges.

The ‘Gummo’ rapper has given evidence against the gang members after striking a plea deal.

Despite facing a minimum of 47 years in jail, it’s possible that he could be released by 2020 after his testimonies helped to secure the convictions.

Both Ellison and Mack were part of the Nine Trey Bloods gang and face the maximum possibility of life imprisonment.

Hernandez pleaded guilty to nine charges earlier this year, including racketeering conspiracy, multiple firearms offences, narcotics trafficking and more. He is expected to be sentenced in January 2020.

If released, Hernandez has reportedly said he won’t enter a witness protection programme.

The court previously heard that 6ix9ine began cooperating with federal authorities on November 19, 2018 – one day after he was arrested on his own racketeering and firearms counts.

The rapper said he first contacted the men he believed to be members of the Nine Trey gang because he wanted gang members to appear in his music video for ‘GUMMO’.

“I wanted the aesthetic to be full of Nine Trey,” he said, describing how he reached out to mutual friend and alleged Nine Trey member Sego Billy to act as his first contact.

Reviewing his debut album ‘Dummy Boy’ last year, a record the rapper released whilst in prison, NME said: “Tekashi has released ‘Dummy Boy’ at the apex of his fame, but at this stage, he’s little more than an internet phenomenon and controversy magnet who also raps.”