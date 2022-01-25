Two more YG Entertainment artists contract COVID-19

Two more artists under YG Entertainment’s roster have tested positive for COVID-19.

Earlier today (January 25), the entertainment agency announced that iKON’s Junhoe – the fourth member of the group to contract the virus – and TREASURE’s Yoshi have tested positive for COVID-19. The statement noted that both artists had received their COVID-19 vaccinations and will be self-quarantining at home.

“As with the confirmed cases earlier, we took intensive preemptive measures beyond the guidelines of the quarantine authorities,” Their statement reads, as translated by Soompi. “We plan to share any changes to the situation quickly, and we will take all necessary measures to restore the health of our confirmed artists and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Advertisement

The news comes days after several members of boybands iKON and WINNER were diagnosed with COVID-19. On January 23, YG Entertainment announced that iKON members Jinhwan, Yunhyeong and Donghyuk had tested positive for the coronavirus after experiencing cold symptoms.

The entertainment company later reported that WINNER member Lee Seung-hoon had also been diagnosed with COVID-19 after conducting a routine test prior to an event in his schedule.

At the time, the agency reported that iKON and WINNER’s remaining members have tested negative for the virus. In addition, WINNER has temporarily suspended all their upcoming activities.

TREASURE are currently set to make their highly anticipated comeback with ‘The Second Step: Chapter One’ on February 15. It is currently unknown how these recent developments will affect preparations for their upcoming release.