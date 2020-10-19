Two of Eddie Van Halen’s guitars are going up for auction

Two guitars played, owned and partly designed by the late Eddie Van Halen will go up for auction in December.

A 2004 EVH Charvel Art Series electric guitar with red, white and black stripes on the body and headstock will be among items for sale at the Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles in December.

Julien’s describes the instrument – custom-designed and played by the Van Halen guitarist – as a “Fender Stratocaster-style headstock numbered on the back No. 54, in the unique white and black abstract design in the style of his 1978 Van Halen I guitar”.

Another EVH custom-designed electric guitar Van Halen built at his 5150 home studio with his guitar tech, Matt Bruck, is also up for auction. This instrument was gifted to Van Halen’s friend, Bryan Cash, in 1991, and is inscribed with the dedication, “Yo Bryan let’s get shucked up Eddie Van Halen 5150”.

Each of the guitars is expected to fetch between roughly £31,000 to £62,000 (US$40,000 to $80,000).

The auction was already being organised prior to Van Halen’s death from cancer on October 6 at age 65.

CEO of Julien’s Auctions, Darren Julien said, “We are honoured to include at this event two iconic guitars from his brilliant and blazing career as one of rock’s greatest and most gifted guitar heroes.”

According to Julien’s Auctions’ website, the event, named Icons & Idols Trilogy: Rock ‘N’ Roll, will also feature over 700 historic music artefacts and memorabilia from a wide range of artists, including Kurt Cobain, Prince, The Beatles, Madonna, David Bowie, Bob Marley and many more.