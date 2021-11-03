Two people dead after fall at ABBA tribute show in Sweden

Two people have died after a man fell seven floors during an ABBA tribute show in Sweden.

As the BBC reports, 1,000 fans were in attendance at the Uppsala Konsert & Kongress hall, which is located approximately 45 miles north of Stockholm.

Thirty minutes prior to the show, a man fell and landed on two people in the open foyer on the ground floor. He died and one of the concertgoers he hit was fatally injured. It is said that the third person involved sustained “non-life-threatening injuries”.

The scheduled performance was cancelled, with the venue being closed so that eyewitnesses could be questioned.

None of the victims have been identified. According to police, the man who fell is in his 80s while the other deceased male is in his 60s.

“We received a call about someone having either jumped or fallen from a high altitude,” police spokesman Magnus Jansson Klarin told the AFP news agency.

Klarin explained that officers were attempting to establish the details of what had happened, and that it is not yet known whether a crime had occurred.

The promotions company behind the show, MTLive, wrote on Facebook that “everyone is in shock” over the incident (via IQ).

“As you probably understand, it has been a tough day for all of us in the production. Our thoughts go out to the perished and their relatives. We still know nothing about what caused the accident and how this could happen.”

ABBA are due to return with a new album ‘VOYAGE’ this Friday (November 5). A string of accompanying “revolutionary” concerts will take place in London next year.