Two people shot, others injured during Asian Doll concert in North Carolina

Two people have been shot – with a number of others injured – after a fight broke out at an Asian Doll concert over the weekend.

The incident occurred on Saturday night (October 15), when the rapper was onstage at Livingstone College in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Per Billboard, police and school officials said a fight had broken out during Asian Doll’s set. A person – who wasn’t a student of the school – fired at least one shot, directly injuring two people. Other attendees sustained injuries while fleeing the gunfire.

City spokesperson Linda McElroy said a male victim of the shooting had been taken to a hospital in Charlotte, where he was reported to be in a stable condition. A female victim had suffered a graze wound, and was treated in and released from a local hospital. McElroy added that no arrests had been made.

“I am saddened because our students, alumni, family and friends were exposed to this senseless act of violence,” Livingstone President Dr. Anthony J. Davis said in a statement.

The school said their priority is the mental health of their students and evaluating public safety measures. They are cooperating with the police’s investigation.

Asian Doll hasn’t addressed the shooting, but did share a series of videos from the concert to her Instagram Story.