Listen to Two Shell’s surprise new EP ‘Lil Spirits’

Two Shell have released a surprise new EP called ‘Lil Spirits’ – you can listen to it below.

The London electronic duo feature in this year’s NME 100 – a round-up of the essential emerging acts for 2023.

Today (February 10), the group have shared a five-track collection that follows on from their 2022 EP ‘Icons’.

‘Lil Spirits’ is made up of the songs ‘I Message’, ‘Love Him’, ‘Mind_Flip’, ‘Bluefairy’ and ‘♡Here4U♡’.

You can listen in full on Spotify below.

Two Shell were described as in the NME 100 2023 as a “cheeky, mysterious duo trading in futuristic floor-fillers” for fans of Jamie xx and Overmono.

“[The band] have gleefully confounded attempts to determine their identities by hiring costumes and dancers for live sets and (mostly) side-stepping the press,” it added. “All the better to spotlight their thrilling techno, and post-modern brand of dance music.”

There is currently no information regarding a potential full-length studio album from the pair.

Two Shell were recently added to the line-up for Wide Awake 2023. The festival is due to take place in Brockwell Park, south London on Saturday, May 27. Caroline Polachek will headline the event, with other confirmed acts including Alex G, Viagra Boys and Black Country, New Road.

The festival is billed as “a celebration of independent music and counterculture”, with its line-up spanning “leftfield indie, post punk, electronica and techno”.

Read NME‘s four-star review of the 2022 edition here.