Two Shell team up with FKA Twigs for club-ready new version of ‘Talk To Me’

Two Shell have teamed up with FKA Twigs to share a new club-ready version of the track ‘Talk To Me’.

The new release comes following Two Shell dropping various new versions of the single previously – including a karaoke version and various iterations featuring vocals from different artists.

Now, with their collaboration with FKA Twigs, the latest edition of the song is arguably their most ecstatic take on ‘Talk To Me’ yet, and sees the duo create a high-octane slice of club-pop.

It marks Twigs’ – real name Tahliah Debrett Barnett – first musical appearance since 2022, and features her providing dizzying yet emotional vocals to the song.

“With ‘Talk To Me’, Two Shell and FKA Twigs have created a formula for hard-hitting electronic pop that cuts through the digital noise to reveal an irresistibly emotional heart at its core,” reads a press release. “Expertly synthesised euphoria at its finest, ‘Talk To Me’ sets the stage for a modern club anthem – one that is sure to create moments of joy both IRL and URL for years to come.”

Check it out below.

For Two Shell, the collaboration comes ahead of their upcoming performance at this year’s Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California on April 14 and 21.

As for FKA Twigs, the avant-garde singer has turned her sights towards acting in recent months, and is set to star alongside Bill Skarsgård in the upcoming reboot of The Crow. You can check out the trailer for that here.

The appearance on Two Shell’s track also comes just days after she opened up about how her split from Shia LaBeouf took a physical toll on her – namely in light of her allegations against him.

The singer was previously in a relationship with the actor, and after their split came forward with accusations of abuse – citing physical and verbal abuse, sexual battery and emotional distress. LaBeouf’s lawyers responded at the time by saying he did not cause her harm, and the actor has said he denied “each and every allegation” raised against him.

“The fact is being abused changes the whole of your nervous system,” she said last week, also going on to explain that the relationship has made her “window of tolerance is now much smaller than it used to be”.

“My body manifests stress in quite extreme ways – it really shows me when it’s upset,’ she added, later stating that she has learned to be “very compassionate with myself”, and listen to her body to help her “get better”.