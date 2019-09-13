‘Two Tickets To Paradise’ singer Eddie Money has died

RIP

Eddie Money, the US singer and saxophonist known for hits such as ‘Baby Hold On’, ‘Two Tickets to Paradise’ and ‘Shakin’ has died at the age of 70.

It comes after he recently told fans that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Oesophageal cancer.



A statement from Money’s family confirmed: “The Money Family regrets to announce that Eddie passed away peacefully early this morning. It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to our loving husband and father. We cannot imagine our world without him. We are grateful that he will live on forever through his music.”

Money launched his career in the late ’70s with ‘Two Tickets To Paradise’, but his fame continued into the late 80s when ‘Take Me Home Tonight’, a duet with Ronnie Spector, proved to be a US hit.

Most recently, he starred in Real Money, a US TV series that charted his family life.

He said of his diagnosis: ““What I don’t want to do is I don’t want to keep the fact that I have cancer from everybody,” Money said. “It’s not honest. I want to be honest with everybody. I want people to know that cancer [treatment] has come a long way and not everybody dies from cancer like they did in the Fifties and Sixties. Am I going to live a long time? Who knows? It’s in God’s hands.”