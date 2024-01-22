Pledis Entertainment’s new boyband TWS make debut with ‘Plot Twist’

New K-pop boyband TWS – an abbreviation of “Twenty Four Seven With Us” – have made their debut with their first mini-album ‘Sparkling Blue’.

Today (January 22), the new Pledis Entertainment group – comprising members Shinyu, Doyoon, Youngjae, Hanjin, Jihoon and Kyungmin – made their debut with a music video for their first single ‘Plot Twist’. The song is part of TWS’ new mini-album ‘Sparkling Blue’, which arrived at the same time.

The video follows the boyband on their first day in a new school and the awkward moments they face as newcomers. “First encounters are always so hard / ‘Cause nothing goes to plan / First encounters are always so hard / My name is,” they sing on the chorus.

Ahead of their official debut, TWS also dropped their pre-release single ‘OH MYMY: 7S’ earlier this month. Its accompanying music video included cameos from the members of labelmates SEVENTEEN, their producer BUMZU and HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk. Other songs on their debut record include ‘Unplugged Boy’, ‘First Hooky’ and ‘BFF’.

TWS are the first boyband Pledis Entertainment has launched in nine years, after SEVENTEEN’s debut in 2015, and the first group they have debuted since girl group PRISTIN in 2016. Meanwhile, fromis_9 have been signed to the label since 2021, after being transferred from their original agency Off The Record.

In other K-pop news, fellow HYBE group LE SSERAFIM have announced their upcoming return with their third mini-album ‘Easy’ with the release of a trailer titled ‘Make It Look Easy’. The quintet’s new record will arrive on February 22, nine months after their last comeback with their debut studio album ‘Unforgiven’.