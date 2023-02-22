TXT drop new track ‘Goodbye Now’ for ‘Love Revolution’ webtoon soundtrack

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have shared their rendition of ‘Goodbye Now’ as part of the soundtrack for ongoing webtoon series Love Revolution.

The song was officially released today (February 22) at 6pm KST in collaboration with Naver Webtoons, a South Korean platform hosting original webcomics. ‘Goodbye Now’ was originally released in the 1990s by South Korean music duo 015B, and has since become a staple in South Korea for graduations.

TXT remade the song for Love Revolution as a tie-in to the comic series’ impending finale this April, which will see its main characters graduate from high school. “Goodbye doesn’t mean that we’re parting forever / It’s a promise that we’ll meet again / The times that we spent together are all left as memories now / We have to leave to find the path that we’ll embark on,” the five-piece croon on the chorus.

TXT recently released the EP ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’, led by title track ‘Sugar Rush Ride’. The track features production credits from American singer-songwriter Salem Ilese, marking the group’s third collaboration with the artist.

Apart from the title track, ‘The Name Chapter: Temptation’ also features ‘Happy Fools’, TXT’s collaboration with American rapper Coi Leray. Notably, all five members of TXT and Leray were involved in the making of the track.

NME’s Rhian Daly awarded the record four stars in a review, writing: “The path from adolescence to adulthood and beyond might not run smoothly or always be predictable but, as they continue to grow as artists, TXT are giving us one thing to count on in this life: they’ll be by our side, providing the soundtrack to our pain, joy, confusion and hope.”