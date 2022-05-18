TXT’s Beomgyu reveals he struggled while recording ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’

Tomorrow x Together’s Beomgyu talked about the challenges he faced while recording his verses for the boyband’s latest single ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’.

In a recent interview with Weverse Magazine, the vocalist revealed that he had struggled to keep up with the fast-paced melody of the song while in the recording studio. “It felt like I was lagging behind the beat no matter how I tried to sing it,” the vocalist explained. “It took a long time to record it.”

“I felt like, ‘There’s no way Choi Beomgyu can follow along at this tempo with his low blood pressure,’” he added jokingly. “But over time, as my blood pressure rose back up, I rescued the recording.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Beomgyu also discussed how he mentally prepared for his role as a heartbroken bad boy for the ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’ music video. “I wanted to look as much like a bad boy as possible,” the vocalist explained. “I pictured myself as someone with nothing left to lose, somebody who’s gone crazy.”

“It’s hard to put into words, but I was going for the feeling of someone going to a graveyard alone at night,” he added. “But at the same time, instead of expressing it the full 100 per cent, I had to express only 50 to 60 per cent of that feeling in order to make it come across as cool, so I held back a bit.”

Beomgyu, alongside his teammates, recently made their comeback with new mini-album ‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’. Aside from ‘Good Boy Gone Bad’, their new record also includes the songs ‘Opening Sequence’, ‘Trust Fund Baby’, ‘Lonely Boy’ and ‘Thursday’s Child Has Far To Go’.

‘minisode 2: Thursday’s Child’ arrives nine months after the release of ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’, a repackaged version of TXT’s sophomore studio album ’The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which was originally released in May 2021.