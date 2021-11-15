TXT share charming cover of BTS’ hit single ‘Dynamite’

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have performed a cover of ‘Dynamite’, a hit single originally by their HYBE seniors BTS.

During their November 12 appearance on Japanese music programme Music Blood, the five-member boyband their cover of ‘Dynamite’ on a gold stage set adorned with moons and stars. The boyband had remained true to the groovy and energetic hit in their rendition, complete with the song’s original choreography.

“‘Cause I-I-I’m in the stars tonight / So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight / Shining through the city with a little funk and soul / So I’mma light it up like dynamite, whoa oh oh,” they sing on the chorus.

Advertisement

During their appearance on Music Blood, TXT also performed the recently released Japanese-language version of their May single ‘0x1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, featuring YOASOBI’s Lilas Ikuta. The Japanese singer-songwriter had taken on K-R&B singer Seori’s parts from the original version of the track.

The boyband had appeared on Music Blood to promote their debut Japanese-language EP ‘Chaotic Wonderland’, which was released earlier this month. Aside from ‘0x1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, the project also included a disco-inspired version of their English-language single ‘Magic’, as well as an original Japanese song titled ‘Ito’.

Last month, TXT held their first-ever solo online concert ‘ACT:BOY’. In addition to ‘Frost’, the boyband had performed hits such as ‘Dear Sputnik’, ‘Can’t You See Me?’, ’LO$ER=LO♡ER’ and more.