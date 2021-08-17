TXT let loose in dramatic music video for new single ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’

South Korean boyband Tomorrow X Together (TXT) have dropped the music video for the title track, ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, for their repackaged album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’.

On August 17, the group released the music video for ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’, the lead single of their repackage album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’. In the dramatic video treatment, the individual members of TXT are involved in a number of troubling situations as delinquents, who eventually find happiness together.

“I say ‘run’ / Laugh like you’ve gone mad / Goodbye to tears, time to say ‘run’,” they belt out in the chorus of the pop-rock inspired track.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Fight Or Escape’ is a re-release of TXT’s sophomore Korean-language album ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’, which was released in late May. The upcoming album will see new tracks on top of its original tracklist, including ‘MOA Diary (Dubaddu Wari Wari)’ and lead single ‘LO$ER=LO♡ER’.

Additionally, a new emo-core remix of the album’s original title track, ‘0X1=LOVESONG (I Know I Love You)’, will also be included.

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ was awarded five stars in a review by NME’s Rhian Daly, who described the record as the group’s “best release to date”, as well as an album that “represents huge growth”.

Last month, TXT scored their first-ever entry on the Billboard Pop Airplay Chart with their English-language track ‘Magic’. They also made waves on the Billboard 200 chart, with ‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ becoming the first K-pop album of 2021 to spend four consecutive weeks on the chart.