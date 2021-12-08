TXT and ENHYPEN to perform together during upcoming TV special

K-pop boybands TXT and ENHYPEN are set to collaborate during the upcoming 2021 KBS Song Festival.

On December 8, KBS Media announced that the two HYBE boybands will be collaborating on a performance during the annual end-of-year festival. The two group are reportedly set to showcase a medley of hit songs by eight different K-pop groups, including senior labelmates BTS at its

“One of the special performances that fans most wanted to see at the KBS Song Festival is a collaboration cover performance from TXT and ENHYPEN,” wrote a representative from KBS, per Soompi. “They will show the best performance that has never been seen before, so please look forward to it.”

The 2021 KBS Song Festival is set to take place on December 17 at 8:30pm KST. TXT had previously performed a cover of iconic second generation boyband TVXQ’s song ‘Hug’ at the 2020 KBS Song Festival, alongside their single ‘Blue Hour’.

This year’s instalment of the festival will be hosted by ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, AOA’s Seolhyun and SF9’s Rowoon. The event’s extensive line-up of performers was announced earlier this month, and will see artists like aespa, SEVENTEEN, STAYC, NCT U, Sunmi and more take the stage.

Yesterday (December 7), HYBE announced the line-up of its 2022 Weverse Con, an upcoming concert featuring artists under its various labels. The show will feature performances from TXT, ENHYPEN, BUMZU, Dvwn, fromis_9, Lee Hyun and SEVENTEEN.

In addition, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, whose management company Ithaca Holdings was purchased by HYBE earlier this year, will also appear virtually at the concert.